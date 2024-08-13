Teenager stabs 5 people at cafe in Turkey

13 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A teenager wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest randomly stabbed five people at an open-air cafe in Turkey, officials said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, identified as Arda K., broadcast Monday’s knife attack on social media through a camera attached to his vest. The victims were people relaxing after prayers at a mosque in Eskisehir.

The teenager was detained following a police chase, according to the Eskisehir governor's office.

The five wounded individuals were hospitalized and two of them were in serious condition. The assailant was also carrying an ax but did not appear to have used it, Anadolu reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an investigation had begun.