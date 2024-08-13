President's adviser reveals Iran's response to Israel's killing of Haniyeh

13 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's response to Israel's assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will be characterized by a measured approach, campaign media adviser to the Iranian President Aliasghar Shafieian said.

"Maybe 40 years ago, some of Iran's actions were out of excitement and emotional," he told Washington Post.

He noted that Iran will respond in a "mature" way, adding that Tehran's response is not expected to be like the hours-long attack seen in April.

Shafieian said the assassination of Haniyeh "was an intelligence-based mission," adding that "Iran's response will be of a similar nature and at a similar level."