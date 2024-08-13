Kobakhidze 'cancels' festival of authoritarianism in Georgia

13 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the “festivals of authoritarianism” financed from abroad could not bring authoritarianism back to the country.

He pointed out that the October elections would take place against the background of “flagrant violations” of electoral principles, but this would not affect the election results.

"Even the festivals of authoritarianism financed from abroad cannot bring back authoritarianism to Georgia”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM said ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili's actions in August 2008 were the result of outside instructions.