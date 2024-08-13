Azerbaijan Olympic team welcomed in Baku

13 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani national team, which set a new record with its successful performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, returned home.

Athletes, including 5 Olympic medalists, the leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the NOC, as well as other members of the delegation, were greeted with applause at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the sports community, family members and relatives, Trend reported.

The team won 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the capital of France. In Paris 2024, judokas Hidayat Geydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoev (100 kg) won gold, taekwondist Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver, Greco-Roman wrestler Khasrat Dzhafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won bronze medals. With this result, the Azerbaijani team finished the Olympics in 30th place for the first time in history.