Armenian ex-president's son-in-law steals $350 mln from state

13 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new criminal case has been filed against Mikayel Minasyan, the son-in-law of Armenian ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

Armenian media reports that Minasyan has been found guilty on 76 counts and is accused of causing $350 million in damage to the state.

Minasyan served as Armenia's ambassador to the Vatican from 2013 to 2018.

On May 6, 2024, an Armenian court issued an arrest warrant for Minasyan. Minasyan is being charged with illegal enrichment, declaring false income, and the legalization of property obtained by criminal means. Criminal proceedings were also filed against his brothers and nephews, as well as his father, Mikayel Minasyan. Serzh Sargsyan himself is accused of embezzlement of budgetary funds in the amount of more than a million dollars.