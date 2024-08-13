Azerbaijan manifolds electricity output from renewable sources

13 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The production of electricity from renewable energy sources, including hydropower plants, in Azerbaijan exceeded 2.4 billion kilowatt-hours kWh from January through July 2024 - up 1.32 billion kWh (81.5%) year-on-year

Data from the country's Energy Ministry shows that 1.86 billion kWh of the produced electricity accounted for hydropower plants, 33.3 million kWh - wind power plants, 352 million kWh - solar power plants, and 152.7 million kWh - the solid household waste incineration plant.

For the seven months of 2024, total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.26 million kWh.