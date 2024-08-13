Azerbaijan buys 20% of all peanuts from Uzbekistan

13 Aug. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan took first place in peanut purchases from Uzbekistan in January-June 2024, according to the country's Statistics Agency.

In general, during this period, Uzbekistan sold almost 51% more peanuts to other countries than in the same period last year. This is a total of 4.4 thousand tons of the product. They were purchased for $6 million.

Azerbaijan bought the largest amount of peanuts from Uzbekistan. The country received 0.9 thousand tons of peanuts.

Russia and Kazakhstan also made it into the top 3, having received 0.6 thousand tons each.

Kyrgyzstan took fourth place, having purchased 0.5 thousand tons. Pakistan is the fifth with 0.4 thousand tons, then comes China with 0.3 thousand tons.

Who does Uzbekistan trade with?

Let us remind you that according to the Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan trades with 186 countries. The two leaders in foreign trade turnover for January-June are China and Russia, accounting for 18.5% and 18.1% of the total turnover, respectively. Kazakhstan follows with a large gap (6%).