Iran not to participate in ceasefire talks in Gaza

13 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran does not intend to participate in the talks between Israel and the Hamas movement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The country's Permanent Mission to the UN announced the relevant information on August 13.

"We have not engaged in the indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., and hold no intention for involvement in such negotiations",

the Diplomatic Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran said.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Iranian leadership was considering the need for its representative to attend these talks. According to it, a diplomat from Iran could take part in the behind-the-scenes discussions.

Let us remind you that the USA reported yesterday that it expected a series of Iranian strikes on Israel this week. According to the US leadership, they are actively preparing for such a development.