Iranian Navy exercises begin in Caspian Sea

13 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is starting naval exercises in the Caspian Sea. The corresponding information was confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Astara on August 13.

He specified that the exercises of the Islamic Republic's Navy would take place on the territory of the base in Astara.

According to Mehr, local authorities have called on residents to remain calm if they hear explosions.

"Due to the exercises, explosions will be heard in some areas of Astara. There is no reason for the local people to worry",

the Deputy Governor of Astara said.