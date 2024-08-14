Turkish intelligence dismantles global cyber espionage network

14 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has successfully dismantled a global cyber espionage network that had stolen personal data from thousands of individuals worldwide, including in Türkiye.

In a coordinated effort with the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command and the National Cyber Incident Response Center (USOM), MIT carried out the operation as part of an investigation led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, according to security sources.

During the operation, 11 suspects were arrested, A Haber reported.

The cyber espionage network, which had international connections, was found to be sharing stolen personal data with various entities, including terrorist organizations.

Long-term surveillance by MIT revealed that the network provided critical information to support terrorist operations.

The 11 suspects arrested have been imprisoned, and numerous websites associated with the network have been taken down. The investigation, which remains confidential, is ongoing. The seized data is undergoing a thorough examination.

MIT plans to continue expanding its cyber espionage operations to safeguard sensitive personal data and will scrutinize international connections as well.MIT emphasized its commitment to taking decisive and preventive measures against activities that threaten Türkiye's national security.