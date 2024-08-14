How many terrorist attacks prevented in Russia in 2024?

14 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Law enforcement agencies have foiled 110 terrorist attacks in Russia since the beginning of the year, director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and chairman of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) Alexander Bortnikov said.

"Since the beginning of the year, 110 terrorist attacks have been foiled. They were being prepared by Russian nationals recruited by the enemy. Over 1,050 individuals have been detained for plotting and committing terrorism-related crimes, justifying and promoting terrorism, as well as for providing funds and assistance to terrorists," Bortnikov said.

According to him, the goal of the would-be terrorist attacks was to create instability across Russia.