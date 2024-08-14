Türkiye not to integrate Steel Dome into NATO

14 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkiye announced its plans to inaugurate the Steel Dome project, a multi-layered and comprehensive air defense shield system to be built with domestic resources.

The project will help all sensors and weapons systems work together in an integrated network with real-time operational capabilities, while the system will be supported by artificial intelligence.

An important milestone in the country’s indigenous defense industry, the system will incorporate various technologies developed by domestic companies for different altitudes and ranges.

The project will be spearhead by defense electronics manufacturer Aselsan, and it will also include key domestic players which produce rockets, guided missiles, small arms, artillery and ammunition.

It will integrate and simultaneously operate all warning systems, including radar, electro-optical technologies, drones, satellites, aircraft, as well as low and high-altitude defence missiles and fighter jets. It will therefore help all individual air defense systems to work together and improve response times.

The project, when completed, will not only strengthen the NATO member’s air defense system, but also the alliance’s southeastern flank by enabling precise tracking, accurate identification and neutralization of regional targets, including stealth aircraft and cruise missiles, under a centralized command and control.

Boosting the cybersecurity of the system is also a must because the integration of various components under a single system will also increase the vulnerability against potential cyber-attacks.

Aydınlık believes the Steel Dome should not be integrated with NATO, but subordinated exclusively to the country's command.