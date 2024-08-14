U.S. to restrict Iranian oil exports

14 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. State Department said it is eyeing measures to clamp down on Iran’s oil exports, Politico reported.

Despite the tightening of sanctions on Iran’s economy in recent years, the country’s exports of crude have steadily risen. Its oil sales rose 30% in the last quarter alone, including to Oman and Bangladesh.

Expectations that Iran could launch a new wave of attacks on Israel have grown after Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an explosion during a visit to Tehran two weeks ago.

Iran has accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination and pledged a “harsh and painful response.”