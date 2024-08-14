Baku and Ankara discuss prospects of military cooperation

14 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense, Director General Agil Gurbanov held a meeting with a Turkish delegation led by Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkey’s Presidential Administration Haluk Gorgon, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Gurbanov welcomed the Turkish guests and highlighted the significance of such meetings for advancing joint cooperation with Türkiye.

Gorgon thanked the Azerbaijani side for their hospitality and expressed confidence that joint production projects between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would enhance the defense capabilities of both nations.

The meeting covered the current status and future prospects of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, with discussions on other mutual interests.