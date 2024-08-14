Paris Olympic medalists to be awarded in Azerbaijan

14 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for high results at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

According to the decree, the following awards have been set for Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches based on their performance at the Summer Olympic Games:

400,000 manat ($235,294) for each athlete who won first place, and 200,000 manat ($117,647) for their coach.

200,000 manat ($117,647) for each athlete who won second place, and 100,000 manat ($58,823) for their coach.

100,000 manat ($58,823) for each athlete who won third place, and 50,000 manat ($29,411) for their coach.

Members of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Team have been also honored by Ilham Aliyev for their achievements at the Summer Olympic Games.

The following awards were given: "Shohrat" order, "For Merit to the Motherland" 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree order, "Emek" 3rd degree order and "Taraggi" medal.