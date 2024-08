14 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC played its next match in the European competitions. The club competed in the return leg of the Champions League third qualifying round.

The team faced Ludogorets away. After a 1-2 loss in Baku, Qarabag managed to take revenge in Bulgaria.

The Aghdam team won 3-2 in regular time and scored four more goals in extra time. With a 7-2 victory on the road, the Azerbaijani champions secured a place in the playoffs.

The winner of this tie will face Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs.