14 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would not run in the governing Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election in September and will resign after the vote.

"The first and the most logical step to show that the LDP is changing will be for me to leave. I will not run in the leadership vote," Kishida said.

The PM pledged his support to the new leader. The head of the ruling party in Japan de-facto becomes the prime minister of the country.