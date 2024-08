14 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is preparing to mandate fingerprint collection for people entering the country, Sabah reported, citing Turkish Minister of the Interior Ali Yerlikaya.

“Interior Minister Yerlikaya said that fingerprints will be taken upon entry into Turkey, as in the U.S. and the U.K.,” the newspaper writes.

Yerlikaya also announced that they were planning to introduce IDs with embedded chips for people under temporary protection status to prevent ID forgery.