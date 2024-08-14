Azerbaijan and Türkiye to cooperate in AI and cybersecurity

14 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of Türkiye's Defense Industry Committee Haluk Gorgun discussed prospects for cooperation in artificial intelligence.

The sides focused on potential collaborations in information and communication technologies (ICT), space industry, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Decisions were made to implement training programs in these areas in Azerbaijan and to organize events to exchange expertise between specialists from both countries.

Azerbaijan's National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence is currently under approval and is expected to be adopted in 2024.