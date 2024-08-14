Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is sports nation

14 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches.

The head of state presented them with state awards, stressing their high achievements at the Paris Olympics and their contribution to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

“Our successes in the Olympic Games in previous years and in the latest Games are evidence that Azerbaijan is a strong sports nation. It is no coincidence that we finished these Games among the top 30 countries in the world - with two gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. I think that is a very good result," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process.

Recalling that Azerbaijani athletes won medals in five sports disciplines - judo, boxing, taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling - the head of state said: "This shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan.”

The head of state noted he has a goal to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, patriotic, and professional.