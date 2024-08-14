Former members of "European Georgia" to establish new party

14 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former members of "European Georgia", led by Giga Bokeria, decided to unite and establish a new party called "Federalists", one of its future leaders, Tamar Chergoleishvili, said.

She conveyed information that the first party meeting would be held in early autumn. There, its representatives will announce how they will participate in the upcoming elections. The date for the presentation of the new organization has already been set. It will happen on August 15.

Let us remind you that the spouses Giga Bokeria and Tamar Chergoleishvili left the "European Georgia" party earlier this month. The reason for it was a disagreement with other party members, in particular with Akaki Bobokhidze, due to a departure from the original course.

Irakli Kadagishvili, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, gave a neutral assessment of the split in the opposition. According to him, this event has no impact on society or the entire country, since it reflects the interests of only a small circle of people.