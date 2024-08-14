MIR card to start working in Iran within six months

14 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The launch of the MIR payment system is planned in Iran within the next six months, the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow said.

According to Kazem Jalali, the Iranian payment system "Shetab" will be operating in the Russian Federation "now", TASS writes.

"Russian officials promised us that within six months the Russian payment system "MIR" will also start operating in Iran",

the diplomat said.

The Head of the diplomatic mission also commented on the approximate time for signing the Russian-Iranian agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership. Jalali explained that the legal departments of the Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministries are working on the draft version of the document. In addition to this, the draft agreement is being considered by the administrations of both presidents. The diplomat explained that when the document is finally agreed upon, it will be possible to talk about its signing by Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian.

"I think in the near future (we will sign it — ed.)",

the Ambassador said.