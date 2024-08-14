Bypass road for Devdoraki tunnel named

14 Aug. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

To avoid traffic jams on the road after the closure of the Devdoraki tunnel leading to Upper Lars, one should use the bypass road H-205, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia reported.

The Devdoraki tunnel will be closed for three days, from August 15 to 17, from 10:00 to 19:00. The reason for the closure is the modernization of infrastructure and ensuring the safety of motorists. During this time, drivers are asked to use bypass routes to minimize delays and not impede traffic.

It was previously noted that the queue at Upper Lars had decreased from 5,000 to 2,000 cars. The checkpoint's normal operation was disrupted due to repairs on the Georgian side, which created a huge traffic jam of 5,000 vehicles.