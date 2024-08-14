New 100 Lari banknotes to be issued in Georgia

14 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

New 100-GEL banknotes will be put into circulation soon. They will have a unique feature.

These banknotes will no longer have the signature of the National Bank of Georgia president. It will be replaced by the signature of the bank's acting chief, First Vice President Natia Turnava.

The exact number of new banknotes that will go into circulation has not been specified. Apart from the signature, they will not have any other differences. The main objective of this issue is to replace damaged banknotes.

Let us remind you that there has been no president at the National Bank of Georgia since March last year. Turnava temporarily headed the bank last June.

The 100 lari banknote (which is worth more than $37) is one of the most common ones in Georgia.