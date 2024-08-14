Domestic violence increases almost 1.5 times in Armenia

14 Aug. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Investigative Committee of Armenia provided disappointing statistics on domestic violence.

It shows that investigative bodies dealt with 1,535 such cases in the first six months of 2024. A year ago, this figure was 1,051 cases. Thus, the total number of cases has increased almost 1.5 times.

195 cases reviewed resulted in convictions. In more than 480 cases, it was decided to terminate the investigation due to the lack of evidence. The remaining cases have either been postponed to the next six months, or sentences have not been passed yet.

One of the cases was opened for murder. Two more are related to attempted murder. More than twenty cases concern bodily harm.

It should be noted that most of the accused are spouses (either one or both). More than 20 are grandparents.

As for the victims, the majority – 189 out of 206 – are adults.