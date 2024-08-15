Nearly 60% of voters ready to support Georgian Dream party

15 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 59.3% of Georgian citizens are prepared to vote for the Georgian Dream ruling party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The poll was conducted by "Gorbi" company on behalf of the Imedi TV channel.

When asked, "Which party would you vote for if the parliamentary elections were held this Sunday?" 13.1% of respondents said they would support the alliance of the former ruling party "United National Movement" and the opposition party "Strategy Aghmashenebeli".

Some 5.8% would vote for the coalition of "Lelo for Georgia," "Anna Dolidze - For the People," and "Freedom Square." Around 5.5% are ready to back the alliance of "Ahali," "Girchi - More Freedom," and "Droa."

According to the poll, no other political groupings are able to surpass the 5% electoral threshold.

This level of support would allow "Georgian Dream" to secure 107 out of 150 seats in parliament, while opposition parties would receive 43 seats.