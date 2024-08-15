Erdogan urges to change UN structure

15 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his call for a reform of the U.N. Security Council, which he said falls short of fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, supporting a similar call by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The structure of UN Security Council, which is far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be changed fundamentally," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that a UNSC reform was vital before more wars surrounded the region and more blood was shed, as he said humanity expects this.