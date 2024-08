15 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has appointed Gurgen Arsenyan as its new ambassador to Russia.

The relevant decree was signed by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Gurgen Arsenyan was born in 1959 in Yerevan. Arsenyan previously served as a member of parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party from 2021 until his resignation in August 2024.

According to another presidential decree, Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia.