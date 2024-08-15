Iran-Turkey 4-month trade exceeds $4 bln

15 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Turkey stood at $4.125 billion during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar announced.

According to him, Turkey was Iran’s second biggest trade partner among the neighboring countries during the four-month period.

The trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the first five months of 2024 reached $2.3 bln, showing a 5% increase compared to the same month last year.

As announced by the IRICA head, the value of Iran’s non-oil export to its neighbors increased by 16% during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Rezvanifar put the total value of the country’s non-oil trade in the mentioned four months at $36 bln.