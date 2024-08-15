Uzbekistan begins decisive fight against poverty

15 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on measures to improve the system for poverty reduction and social protection.

The goal is to reduce the poverty rate from 11% to 7% within the next three years.

In particular, based on analysis, criteria for defining poverty and a targeted list will be formed, which will include individuals from the Unified Social Protection Register and families at high risk of falling into poverty. This status will be confirmed by a council and community activists through a voting process. All social services and assistance aimed at lifting people out of poverty will be provided through the "Inson" centers, Podrobno.uz reported.

To study the factors of poverty, a unified questionnaire will be developed in the areas of social protection and employment across eight directions. Based on this, families will be assessed and classified into three categories. Individual approaches and assistance will be applied to each family.

Instead of the current practice of reserving jobs, it is planned to introduce tax incentives for entrepreneurs who hire people in need. Job vacancies will be fully digitized. An online platform will be created to connect employers with remote workers and freelancers. In the "Ishga Marhamat" monocenters, training will be organized for low-income citizens in modern professions within the service sector.