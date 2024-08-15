Erdogan reaffirms support for Palestine

15 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian cause and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, his office said.

The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan accused some Western countries of remaining silent and continuing to support Israel.

Erdogan also told Abbas that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Abbas is set to address an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament on August 15.