Kazakh athletes diagnosed with COVID after Paris Olympics

15 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some of Kazakhstani athletes and coaches who participated in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris have tested positive for coronavirus, adviser to the Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Dias Akhmetsharip said.

“Three medalists and two coaches of our team have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three athletes are medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics. They are currently isolated and receiving treatment. They are in the mild stage of disease. We wish them a speedy recovery. No cases of the virus have been identified among other members of the national team," Akhmetsharip said.

The meeting of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the medalists of the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in Astana was canceled since several athletes and coaches were diagnosed with COVID-19.