Uzbek President hold phone talks with Putin

15 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev have discussed bilateral cooperation in a phone call initiated by Tashkent, the Kremlin press service said.

"The parties touched upon the key aspects of cooperation between the two countries, which is rapidly developing in various areas," the statement reads.

The parties reaffirmed their determination to continue strengthening allied relations and strategic partnership.

The two leaders also discussed pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, particularly in light of Russia’s current presidency of the BRICS group.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Mirziyoyev agreed to maintain contact.

The two leaders previously held a conversation on July 24, the Uzbek president’s birthday. They confirmed plans to boost strategic partnership between Moscow and Tashkent.