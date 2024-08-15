Azerbaijan approves Trans-Caspian Agreement with China

15 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On the approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan and China on the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Routes for the China-Europe Railway Express."

The decree was signed on July 1, 2024, in Baku and Beijing.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan was assigned the responsibility of assuring the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, which was referenced in Part 1 of this decree, upon its entry into force.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the Government of China regarding the completion of domestic procedures necessary for the Memorandum of Understanding to come into force.