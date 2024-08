15 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who had earlier been injured in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria, succumbed to his wounds on August 15, Tasnim reported.

The member of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, identified as Ahmad-Reza Afshari, was serving as a "military adviser" in Syria when he was wounded in an aerial bombardment by the "aggressive" coalition forces in Syria.

Afshari had been transferred to Iran for treatment but failed to survive his wounds.