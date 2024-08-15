Zurabishvili not to award Georgian Olympians today

15 Aug. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili decided not to award the Olympic medalists this evening. She suggests choosing a different format for celebrating the team's success at the Olympics in Paris.

According to her, she was informed about the award ceremony, which was to take place at 20:00, only at 13:00 and refused to participate in it. She named several reasons for it.

Firstly, everyone was in too much of a hurry to decide such an important issue. Secondly, Georgia's success at the Olympic Games unites the entire society, so the whole country should celebrate. That's why the event should not be a closed one. Finally, Zurabishvili noted that the Paralympic Games would start on September 8. According to her, it is unacceptable to celebrate the success of Olympians and Paralympians separately.

Earlier, the Georgian government decided to solemnly present state awards and cash incentives to athletes who won medals at the Paris Olympics.