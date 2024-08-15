Number of solar power plants in Azerbaijan to increase

15 Aug. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A solar power plant (SPP) is planned to be launched on the territory of the Hajigabul Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The capacity of the future SPP in Hajigabul will be 2.5 MW. It is expected that green energy will be able to cover the needs of the industrial park facilities in Hajigabul.

The corresponding document was signed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and AGAS Group, whose specialization is the construction of alternative energy plants.

The agreement is aimed at supporting Azerbaijan's commitments to host the COP29 framework conference and to carry out reforms in the field of "green" energy in the country.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2024 will be held in Baku. It will take place from November 11 to 22.