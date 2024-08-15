Russian tourists choose Turkish resorts for velvet season

15 Aug. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Most Russians decided to go on vacation in Türkiye during the velvet season, the head of the Russian Union of Travel Industry committee on agency activities, CEO of the chain "Last Minute Tourist Voucher" Sergey Agafonov said.

According to him, Türkiye demonstrated good indicators in the summer as a whole. The autumn figures are even better. The weather in the velvet season in Türkiye is no different from the summer, but the prices are much lower. Compared to July and August, they fall by 15-20%.

Accordingly, Agafonov emphasized that tours to Türkiye had been booked three times more often than in Egypt, and four times more often than in Thailand.

In general, the share of tours to Türkiye purchased online has reached almost 45%. Egypt is preferred by 18% of tourists. Vacation in Russia has been chosen by 14%, while 6% of tourists have chosen vacation in Abkhazia.

Speaking about prices, the head of the ATOR committee specified that on average, vacation in the velvet season in Türkiye will cost more than in Egypt. A week for two people will cost 212 thousand rubles in the first case and 163 thousand rubles in the second one. A similar vacation in Thailand and the UAE will cost 227 thousand and 215 thousand rubles, respectively.