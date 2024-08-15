Georgia assesses importance of EU membership talks start

15 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the Georgian authorities, it is not that important when exactly the EU starts negotiations with them on the republic's accession to the organization. The Prime Minister of the country made this statement on August 15.

"This is not a priority for us",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He drew attention to the fact that in the summer of 2022, the EU did not grant Georgia candidate status, but a year later this still happened.

Let us remind you that last month, the EU Ambassador to Georgia announced that the process of the South Caucasus republic's accession to the EU had been paused.