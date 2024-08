16 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has settled all his debts with Russia's Federal Tax Service, paying off a total of approximately $3.4 million.

As first reported by the Telegram channel Shot, Khabib Nurmagomedov has paid off all the money he owed to authorities.

Meaning, the Russian should have his cars and possessions returned to him shortly. The government also allegedly froze Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts as well earlier this year.