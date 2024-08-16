Georgian residents receive nearly $300mln in remittances in July

16 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Remittances to Georgia from abroad hit $298.1 million in July, with the figure including $128.34 million sent from EU member countries, the Georgian National Bank said.

Transfers from EU states constituted 43.05% of the total volume, the body added, increasing by 9.34% year-on-year in the past month. Recipients also received 1.8%, or $5.4 million, less from senders throughout the world than in July 2023.

Among countries of the bloc, remittances from Italy topped the amounts with $48.88 million (+6.58% y/y), followed by Germany with $24.70 million (+18.04%) and Greece with $23.21 million (+5.84%).

The highest amount of remittances from other countries came from the U.S. ($50.34mln), Russia ($45.47mln), Israel ($21.69mln) and Kazakhstan ($10.51mln).

Overall, 96.5% of the total money transfers from abroad originated in 25 countries, with the volume of transfers from them each exceeding $1 million in July.

Last month, remittances leaving Georgia totalled $33.5 million, compared to $28.6 million in July 2023.