U.S. directly asks Iran not to attack Israel

16 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

White House spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. administration has directly and through partners asked Iran to refrain from attacking Israel.

"We have been messaging Iran through our counterparts and people that have direct diplomatic relations with Iran. And of course, we have our own ways of doing that, through other vehicles, as you know," Kirby said.

He stressed that the U.S. doesn’t want to see an escalation in the region and would like to prevent the outcome of Iran's attack on Iran.

Kirby said a few days ago that Iran could carry out "significant" attacks on Israel as early as "this week," and that the U.S. has to be prepared for an attack.