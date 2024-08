16 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Pyunik football club advanced to the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying playoffs.

In the second leg of the third qualifying round, the Yerevan club defeated Kazakhstan's Ordabasy 1-0.

In the 66th minute, Nigerian striker Yusuf Otubanjo, 31, scored for Pyunik.

In the first leg held in Kazakhstan, Pyunik also had won 1-0.

Pyunik will play against Slovenia's Celje in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification playoffs.