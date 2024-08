16 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s Former Defence Minister David Tonoyan has been released from the pre-trial detention facility after securing bail set at 15 million drams (approximately $37,500).

Tonoyan, who served as Defense Minister between 2018 and 2020, has spent almost three years in jail under a criminal case related to abuse in the process of ammunition supply.

The investigation alleges that Tonoyan was involved in the procurement of substandard aircraft missiles and embezzlement amounting to $4.6 mln.