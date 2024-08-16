Erdogan reveals Turkey's success in fight against terrorism

16 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fight against terrorism will continue until the threat of terrorism is completely removed from Turkey's agenda, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The head of state stressed that Turkey will make terrorists answer for every drop of blood they spill. He added Ankara will not back down from this position.

Erdogan recalled that the day before, Turkish security forces neutralized a dangerous PKK terrorist who was wanted internationally.

According to the head of state, Turkish citizens should feel the support of the state in any situation. He noted that eradicating crime is the main task of the security forces of each country.