Armenian NPP’s maintenance completed ahead of schedule

16 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The planned preventive maintenance of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant has been completed ahead of schedule, the facility's press service reported.

It was noted that the plant is working in its normal mode.

After the 2024 PPM, the 4th turbo-generator of the plant’s No. 2 reactor was connected to the national power grid at 12:17, August 11, and the 3rd turbo-generator was connected at 15:20.

The reactor’s re-launch was scheduled for August 18, but thanks to the productive work of the staff the work was completed nearly a week in advance.