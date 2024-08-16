Nearly 70 people killed by Armenian mines in Azerbaijan

16 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since the end of the Karabakh war, nearly 380 people have been injured by landmines in Azerbaijan, nearly 70 of them died, chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said.

He stressed that approximately 156,000 hectares of land have been cleared to date, uncovering over 151,000 landmines and unexploded ordnance.

According to him, the number of mine casualties continues rising. While the frequency of incidents is decreasing, they still occur, the ANAMA chair added.