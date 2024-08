16 Aug. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called Hamas for the return of the hostages.

"We want our hostages back, and they better be back before I assume office. The hostages are largely dead. Hamas is really being difficult to negotiate with, and the reason is they're dead, not all but almost all," Trump said.

The former U.S. president also reiterated the notion that the October 7 massacre would never have happened had he been president.