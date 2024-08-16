EU considers sanctions against Israel

16 Aug. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Individual Israeli politicians may end up under EU sanctions, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, warned.

In a message on a social network, he said that Brussels condemned the attacks carried out the day before on Palestinians in the village of Jit.

"I confirm my intention to submit a proposal for sanctions against those who ensure the actions of aggressive settlers, including some members of the Israeli government",

Borrell said.

The diplomat also addressed the Israeli government directly. He called on Tel Aviv to take measures to stop the aggression by settlers, which occurs regularly and goes unpunished, depriving efforts to achieve peace.

Earlier, Borrell warned about the possible inclusion of the Ministry of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir in the blacklist.

It should be noted that the emergency in the Palestinian village of Jit occurred the day before. Jewish settlers, that is, citizens of Israel, attacked the village, destroying houses, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at buildings and cars. Order was restored by the army and border guards. A young Palestinian became a victim of the pogroms. Tel Aviv condemned the attack and assured that they would conduct a thorough investigation.