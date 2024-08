16 Aug. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fight against severe forest fires is underway in the western part of Türkiye. Fire engulfed four provinces of the country.

According to local media, about 1.4 thousand rescuers, 265 fire engines and 45 specialized aircraft are working to extinguish the fire.

It is noted that the provinces of Çanakkale, Bolu, Izmir and Manisa are engulfed in flames. The media reported that 281 residents were evacuated. There is no information about casualties.